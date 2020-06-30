TikTok denies sharing Indian user data with China

TikTok denies sharing Indian user data with Chinese govt

AFP
AFP, New DElhi,
  • Jun 30 2020, 10:49 ist
  • updated: Jun 30 2020, 10:53 ist
AFP/file photo

TikTok on Tuesday denied sharing information on Indian users with the Chinese government, after New Delhi banned the wildly popular app citing national security and privacy concerns.

"TikTok continues to comply with all data privacy and security requirements under Indian law and have not shared any information of our users in India with any foreign government, including the Chinese Government," said the company, which is owned by China's ByteDance.

India banned 58 other Chinese apps over the same concerns.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

China
apps
TikTok
India
Privacy

What's Brewing

Wary hedge fund managers aren’t buying rally in stocks

Wary hedge fund managers aren’t buying rally in stocks

China shipments at India ports show standoff casualties

China shipments at India ports show standoff casualties

Covid puts millions at risk of child marriage, says UN

Covid puts millions at risk of child marriage, says UN

The Lehman Brothers: From the heights to the crash

The Lehman Brothers: From the heights to the crash

 