TikTok removes graphic suicide clip from its platform

TikTok removes graphic clip of suicide from its platform

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Sep 08 2020, 16:50 ist
  • updated: Sep 08 2020, 17:16 ist
TikTok removes graphic clip. Credit: AFP Photo

Popular short-video app TikTok said on Monday that it was removing a clip of a suicide circulating on its platform and was banning accounts that were repeatedly trying to upload the clip.

TikTok did not specify the video, but at least two media reports said that videos of a man shooting himself with a gun had been circulating on TikTok since Sunday night.

"We're aware that clips of a suicide that was livestreamed on Facebook have recently circulated on other platforms, including TikTok. Our systems have been automatically detecting and flagging these clips for violating our Community Guidelines," TikTok said on Twitter.

TikTok did not immediately respond to a Reuters request to specify the video clip that it removed.

Facebook said it removed the original video from its platform on August 31, the day it was streamed, and had used automation technology to remove copies and uploads since that time.

TikTok, whose China-based owner ByteDance has been ordered by President Donald Trump to sell its US operations, has been criticized for its content moderation policy in the past, especially on circulation of graphic content.

The company rolled out a new content moderation infrastructure in December under which it labeled the videos that were removed by the company with the policy category they violated, it said in its transparency report published in July.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

TikTok
China
ByteDance
Donald Trump
United States

What's Brewing

A 15-year-old is new 'king' of Varanasi cremation ghats

A 15-year-old is new 'king' of Varanasi cremation ghats

WhatsApp releases security patch to fix text bomb issue

WhatsApp releases security patch to fix text bomb issue

Russia answers tough FAQs on Covid-19 vaccine Sputnik V

Russia answers tough FAQs on Covid-19 vaccine Sputnik V

Bezos tops Forbes richest list, Trump slips down

Bezos tops Forbes richest list, Trump slips down

 