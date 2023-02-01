Tiny radioactive capsule found in Australia, authorities say

A tiny but dangerously radioactive capsule, which fell off a truck along a remote stretch of desert highway in Western Australia last month, has been found, authorities said on Wednesday.
"It's a good result, as I've said it's certainly a needle in a haystack that has been found, and I think West Australians can sleep better tonight," West Australian emergency services minister Stephen Dawson told reporters.
