Tiny radioactive capsule found in Australia, authorities say

Tiny radioactive capsule found in Australia

AFP
AFP, Sydney,
  • Feb 01 2023, 14:32 ist
  • updated: Feb 01 2023, 14:32 ist
A radioactive capsule, which had fallen off a truck. Credit: AFP Photo

A tiny but dangerously radioactive capsule, which fell off a truck along a remote stretch of desert highway in Western Australia last month, has been found, authorities said on Wednesday.

Also Read: Tiny radioactive capsule lost in Australia triggers search

"It's a good result, as I've said it's certainly a needle in a haystack that has been found, and I think West Australians can sleep better tonight," West Australian emergency services minister Stephen Dawson told reporters.

 

