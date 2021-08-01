Tokyo 2020: Protest held outside Olympics tennis venue

Tokyo 2020: Protest held outside Olympics tennis venue during men' singles final

One protester held a sign that said, 'Stop playing the Games. People are suffering and dying! Save lives, not the Olympics!'

AP
AP, Tokyo,
  • Aug 01 2021, 16:03 ist
  • updated: Aug 01 2021, 16:03 ist
An anti-Olympics group's member displays a banner during their protest rally. Credit: Reuters Photo

A group of about 10 people has been protesting across the street from the tennis venue where the men's singles gold-medal match is being played.

The group is chanting in English with megaphones saying "No more Olympics" and "Stop playing games. Cancel the Olympics."

One protester held a sign that said, “Stop playing the Games. People are suffering and dying! Save lives, not the Olympics!”

The chants could be heard inside the Center Court stadium where Alexander Zverev of Germany is playing Karen Khachanov of ROC. Play was not interrupted.

Police were intervening and moving the group away from the venue.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Olympics
protest
Japan
Tokyo Olympics
Covid-19
Coronavirus

What's Brewing

India's satellite navigation sector headed for growth

India's satellite navigation sector headed for growth

Covid vaccine at doorstep for the old in Kolkata

Covid vaccine at doorstep for the old in Kolkata

The tech behind Tokyo Olympics' fast track

The tech behind Tokyo Olympics' fast track

DH Toon | PM's promise of $5 tn economy may be delayed

DH Toon | PM's promise of $5 tn economy may be delayed

Now, savour ‘holiges’ made of cocoa beans, arecanuts

Now, savour ‘holiges’ made of cocoa beans, arecanuts

DH Toon | Wounded Congress looks to 'refresh' leaders

DH Toon | Wounded Congress looks to 'refresh' leaders

We need to count the pandemic’s invisible deaths

We need to count the pandemic’s invisible deaths

The rise of India's 21st century women athletes

The rise of India's 21st century women athletes

 