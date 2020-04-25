Tokyo confirms 103 new coronavirus cases on Saturday

Reuters
Reuters, Tokyo,
  • Apr 25 2020, 14:39 ist
  • updated: Apr 25 2020, 14:51 ist
Women wearing face masks walk in a deserted shopping district during the nationwide state of emergency following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Tokyo. Reuters

Tokyo reported 103 new cases of coronavirus infections on Saturday, Kyodo news reported, amid concerns that the start of a holiday season could lead to an increase in infections.

The latest figures bring total coronavirus infections in Japan's capital city to 3,836 cases, Kyodo reported. Saturday's daily increase was less than 161 new infections on Friday, and was the lowest since April 20.

On Saturday, the total number of coronavirus infections in Japan had reached nearly 13,000 cases, with 345 deaths, NHK said. The government has encouraged residents to stay indoors as much as possible during the Golden Week holiday period, which begins next week.

