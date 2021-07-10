Tokyo records most Covid-19 cases in 2 months

Experts warned that caseloads could surge to thousands within weeks as people traveled around the country on summer vacations

AP
AP, Tokyo,
  • Jul 10 2021, 17:09 ist
  • updated: Jul 10 2021, 17:19 ist
People walk on a street in Tokyo's Shinjuku district as Japan announces a new virus state of emergency stretching throughout the Tokyo Olympics. Credit: AFP Photo

Tokyo has reported 950 new coronavirus cases, the highest daily number in two months, as infections steadily spread less than two weeks before the city hosts the Summer Olympics.

Saturday's tally compared to 822 confirmed cases reported Friday. Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Thursday declared a state of emergency in Tokyo starting Monday to keep the infections from becoming explosive during the Olympics, which open on July 23.

His government initially planned to take less-stringent measures, but came under pressure to issue the emergency order as the more contagious Delta strain spread in the Tokyo region.

Experts warned that caseloads could surge to thousands within weeks as people traveled around the country on summer vacations and the Olympics drew foreign and domestic visitors to Tokyo.

Read | Tokyo 2020, a closed-door Games with few exceptions

Olympic officials decided not to allow spectators at Olympic venues in the Tokyo region, while allowing limited attendance in other parts of Japan.

However, that plan is crumbling after Hokkaido and Fukushima announced that no fans would be permitted at venues in their areas.

Despite the recent acceleration of Japan's vaccination program, only 16.8% of the population is fully vaccinated. Japan has reported about 812,000 cases and nearly 15,000 deaths in the pandemic.

