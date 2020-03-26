Tokyo reports more than 40 new coronavirus cases for second straight day: Jiji

Tokyo reports more than 40 new coronavirus cases: Jiji

Reuters
Reuters, Tokyo,
  • Mar 26 2020, 15:13 ist
  • updated: Mar 26 2020, 15:13 ist
Representative image. (Reuters photo)

The Japanese capital of Tokyo reported more than 40 new cases of coronavirus infections on Thursday for the second day running, Jiji News reported.

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike late on Wednesday held an emergency news conference to warn of the risk of an explosive rise in infections, asking residents to avoid non-essential outings until April 12.

Follow live updates of coronavirus cases in India here

The city has become the centre of Japan's coronavirus epidemic, with more than 250 cases.

Tokyo
Japan
Coronavirus
COVID-19
