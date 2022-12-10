Top official of Pakistan's federal investigation agency shot dead

A top official of Pakistan's Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) was shot dead on Saturday by unidentified gunmen in northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

FIA Deputy Director Inamullah Khan was shot dead by the gunmen in Tajazai area of restive Lakki Marwat District of the KPK Province bordering South Waziristan tribal district, police said.

According to initial reports, it is not yet clear whether the official was killed due to his personal enmity or it is an act of target killing.

Police have launched a massive search operation to nab the attackers.