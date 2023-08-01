Torrential rains in Pak’s Balochistan kills 11 people

The areas most affected by the inclement weather are Zhob, Khuzdar, Jhal Magsi, Pashin, Dera Bugti, Qila Saifullah, Nasirabad and Awaran areas of the province.

PTI
PTI, Karachi,
  • Aug 01 2023, 02:02 ist
  • updated: Aug 01 2023, 02:02 ist
Pakistani man displaced by floods cools off on an inundated highway. Credit: Reuters Photo

Torrential rains and flash floods have killed 11 people in the last one week in Pakistan’s restive Balochistan province, a senior official said on Monday.

Balochistan is among the worst-hit provinces due to floods caused by torrential rains in recent weeks.

“There has been damage in some places as well, mostly mud houses in remote areas being damaged, while we estimate at least 11 people have lost their lives in different parts of the province due to the heavy rains and flash floods,” the official from the Balochistan Disaster Management Authority said.

He said that many roads have also been damaged and highways disconnected from the rest of the country due to the heavy rainfall.

Rain effect: Delhi's July air best in 5 years, average maximum temperature lowest since 2016

Most of these areas are in remote and mountainous areas, the official said.

“We have also had cases of people's houses being washed away in heavy flooding in some areas like Kharan, Warsik, Kila Saifullah, Nasirabad, Dera Bugti,” he said.

Balochistan, already hit by terror activities by separatist groups and militants, faces heavy damages and casualties every year in the monsoon season due to heavy rainfall and flash floods.

