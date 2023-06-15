Tourist dies after attack in Germany

Tourist dead after attack near Germany's Neuschwanstein Castle

The suspect has been arrested

Reuters
Reuters, Berlin,
  • Jun 15 2023, 19:20 ist
  • updated: Jun 15 2023, 19:20 ist
Neuschwanstein Castle. Credit: Twitter/@GermanyTourism

One of two women attacked by a man near the tourist attraction of Neuschwanstein Castle in southern Germany has died, reported German broadcaster ZDF on Thursday, citing a spokesperson for state prosecutors in Kempten.

Also Read | EAM S Jaishankar holds bilateral meetings with development ministers of Germany, Australia

The 21-year-old woman died in a hospital overnight, while her 22-year-old companion was still in hospital with injuries, ZDF reported.

The suspect has been arrested, said the spokesperson, according to ZDF.

State prosecutors did not immediately comment to Reuters.

According to German daily Bild, the women ran into the man on a scenic bridge with a view of the world-famous castle, where a scuffle ensued after he sexually harassed them. He then threw both women over the railing of the bridge into a ravine below, Bild reported.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

World news
Germany

Related videos

What's Brewing

Student raped on Mumbai local train, suspect held

Student raped on Mumbai local train, suspect held

60% of J&K women still use cloth during menstruation

60% of J&K women still use cloth during menstruation

Pacific corals thrived during strongest El Nino: Study

Pacific corals thrived during strongest El Nino: Study

Astronaut shares Cyclone Biparjoy images from space

Astronaut shares Cyclone Biparjoy images from space

First-ever human embryos developed without eggs, sperm

First-ever human embryos developed without eggs, sperm

 