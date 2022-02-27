Town near Ukraine's Kyiv attacked, oil terminal on fire

Town near Ukraine's Kyiv hit by missiles, oil terminal on fire

Photographs and video posted online showed large flames rising under the night sky

Reuters
Reuters, Moscow,
  • Feb 27 2022, 08:23 ist
  • updated: Feb 27 2022, 08:23 ist
Russia strikes Ukrainian military sites with cruise missiles. Credit: IANS Photo

Russian missiles have hit the Ukrainian town of Vasylkiv southwest of the capital, Kyiv, setting an oil terminal ablaze, the town's mayor said in a video posted online.

Follow live updates of Russia-Ukraine crisis, here

"The enemy wants to destroy everything around," said the mayor, Natalia Balasinovich.

Photographs and video posted online showed large flames rising under the night sky.

Check out DH's latest videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Russia
Ukraine
missiles
Fire
World news
World Politics

What's Brewing

'Bheemla Nayak' day 2 box office collection report out

'Bheemla Nayak' day 2 box office collection report out

DH Toon | Vladimir Putin deadlier than coronavirus?

DH Toon | Vladimir Putin deadlier than coronavirus?

Mutt with political clout

Mutt with political clout

Ukraine crisis: Europe's dependence on Russian energy

Ukraine crisis: Europe's dependence on Russian energy

 