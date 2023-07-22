Traffic on Crimean Bridge 'temporarily blocked'

No reason for the halting of traffic was stated.

Crimea bridge. Credit: Reuters Photo

Road traffic on the bridge linking Russia to the Crimean peninsula has been temporarily blocked, an official Telegram channel said on Saturday.

"Those on the bridge and in the inspection area are asked to remain calm and follow the instructions of transportation security officers," it said.

Explosions on the Crimean Bridge on Monday killed two civilians and put part of the road bridge out of service, which had only recently returned to full operation after being severely damaged in a similar attack in October.

