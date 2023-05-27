Travellers to UK face long wait as airport gates act up

Travellers to UK face long waits amid systems problem affecting electronic gates

The Home Office, which is responsible for border control, said it was working to correct the problem

AP
AP, London,
  • May 27 2023, 15:08 ist
  • updated: May 27 2023, 15:08 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The British government is working to fix a technical problem that caused electronic border gates at airports around the country to stop working late Friday, leading to hourslong waits for travellers entering the UK at the start of a busy holiday weekend.

Travelers posted photos of long lines at airports around the country as all incoming passengers were forced to use manned passport desks, instead of the automatic gates equipped with electronic passport scanners.

Also Read | Indians dominate UK’s skilled worker and student visa tally

The Home Office, which is responsible for border control, said it was working to correct the problem.

“We are aware of a nationwide border system issue affecting arrivals into the UK," the Home Office said.

“We are working to resolve the issue as soon as possible and are liaising with port operators and airlines to minimize disruption for travellers.”

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

United Kingdom
UK
Tourism
World news

Related videos

What's Brewing

LGBTQ+ Russians seek to escape prejudice in Argentina

LGBTQ+ Russians seek to escape prejudice in Argentina

Venice exhibition portrays Africa's forced urbanisation

Venice exhibition portrays Africa's forced urbanisation

Czech man sets world record with staggering 9-hr plank

Czech man sets world record with staggering 9-hr plank

Test pilots and the taste of danger

Test pilots and the taste of danger

Cycling on the road to nostalgia 

Cycling on the road to nostalgia 

Meghalaya board declares class 10 results, 51.93% pass

Meghalaya board declares class 10 results, 51.93% pass

Gill’s blistering ton flattens MI as GT enter final

Gill’s blistering ton flattens MI as GT enter final

DH Toon | 'Satyameva Jayate'

DH Toon | 'Satyameva Jayate'

 