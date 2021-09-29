Canada govt will move 'faster, stronger' on priorities

Trudeau vows new Canada govt will move 'faster, stronger' on priorities

The makeup of Trudeau's new cabinet is still being sorted out

AFP
AFP, Ottawa,
  • Sep 29 2021, 03:19 ist
  • updated: Sep 29 2021, 03:19 ist
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks to media after visiting a vaccination clinic in Ottawa. Credit: Reuters Photo

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday he would unveil his new cabinet next month and bring back parliament by fall's end to tackle climate change, Covid and economic recovery.

In his first news conference since winning a September 20 snap election, Trudeau said his minority Liberal government has been given a mandate "to move even stronger, even faster on the big things that Canadians really want."

He listed, as examples, measures to fight climate change, further boost Canada's Covid vaccination rates -- already among the highest in the world -- and bolster Canada's economic recovery.

He also said to expect a decision "in the coming weeks" on whether to ban Huawei equipment from Canada's 5G wireless networks, after the United States and other key allies did so.

Also read: Why minority governments have been good — and sometimes bad — for Canada

"We continue to weigh and look at the different options," he said of Huawei, noting that Canada's telecoms companies have already "started to remove Huawei from their networks and are moving forward in ways that doesn't involve them as a company."

Canada had felt squeezed between China and the United States over its arrest of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou on a US extradition warrant, with two of its own nationals detained in apparent retaliation on what Trudeau has said were trumped up espionage charges.

All three were freed and repatriated on Friday after Meng reached a deal with US prosecutors.

The makeup of Trudeau's new cabinet is still being sorted out, but he revealed that Chrystia Freeland would remain his number two as well as finance minister.

Meanwhile, Elections Canada announced the final election results, awarding 159 House of Commons seats to Trudeau's Liberals -- 11 shy of a majority -- and 119 to the main opposition Conservatives, led by Erin O'Toole.

Three smaller parties grabbed the remainder of the 338 seats.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Canada
World news
Justin Trudeau

What's Brewing

Bond is back: 'No Time To Die' premieres in London

Bond is back: 'No Time To Die' premieres in London

Dalit-Sikh? The sociology of caste in Punjab

Dalit-Sikh? The sociology of caste in Punjab

Can smoking increase risk of Covid severity, death?

Can smoking increase risk of Covid severity, death?

50 yrs ago, Dimapur gave wings to Bangladesh Air Force

50 yrs ago, Dimapur gave wings to Bangladesh Air Force

IAF conducts air show in Srinagar after 14 years

IAF conducts air show in Srinagar after 14 years

When Lata Mangeshkar put Vishal Bharadwaj at ease

When Lata Mangeshkar put Vishal Bharadwaj at ease

This Bihar village has been 'crime-free' for decades

This Bihar village has been 'crime-free' for decades

Greatest shows on earth: How expos changed the world

Greatest shows on earth: How expos changed the world

DH Toon | Is India inviting unwanted attention?

DH Toon | Is India inviting unwanted attention?

Volcanic eruptions helped dinosaurs dominate earth

Volcanic eruptions helped dinosaurs dominate earth

 