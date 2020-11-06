Trump administration advances $2.9 bn drone sale to UAE

Trump administration advances $2.9 billion drone sale to UAE

The move comes on the heels of last week's notification of a potential sale of F-35 fighter jets to the middle-eastern country

Reuters
Reuters, Washington,
  • Nov 06 2020, 10:03 ist
  • updated: Nov 06 2020, 10:03 ist
A US Air Force MQ-9 Reaper drone sits in a hanger at Amari Air Base, Estonia, July 1, 2020. Credit: Reuters Photo

The US State Department gave Congress informal notification it plans to sell 18 sophisticated armed aerial drones to the United Arab Emirates in a deal worth as much as $2.9 billion, people briefed on the notification said.

The move comes on the heels of last week's notification of a potential sale of F-35 fighter jets to the middle-eastern country.

This would mark the first armed drone export since the Trump administration reinterpreted a Cold War-era arms agreement between 34 nations to allow US defence contractors to sell more drones to allies.

Reuters has reported that UAE has long shown interest in purchasing drones from the United States and would be among the first customers in line after US export policy changed this summer. A $600 million deal to sell four unarmed but weapons-ready SeaGuardian drones to Taiwan was the first to be formally notified to Congress on Tuesday. This informal notification for the Reaper-style drones is the precursor to the State Department's formal and public notification.

The US Senate Foreign Relations and House of Representatives Foreign Affairs committees -- whose members have criticised UAE's role in civilian deaths in Yemen's civil war -- have the ability to review and block weapons sales under an informal review process before the State Department sends its formal notification to the legislative branch.

The US State Department may wait to formally notify Congress of the sale once staff and members are briefed on the potential sale, one of the people said. The formal notification gives Congress 30 days to object to any sales. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Donald Trump
UAE
United States
drone

What's Brewing

5000-year-old skeleton of woman found in Germany

5000-year-old skeleton of woman found in Germany

Too many plastic bottle caps? South Korea has an idea

Too many plastic bottle caps? South Korea has an idea

Indian toys business yet to gain pace

Indian toys business yet to gain pace

The Lead: RCB vs SRH — Who has the best chance?

The Lead: RCB vs SRH — Who has the best chance?

DH Toon | US Polls: 'Vaccine! Vaccine! Virus Vaccine!'

DH Toon | US Polls: 'Vaccine! Vaccine! Virus Vaccine!'

Looking for another Earth? Here are 300 million, maybe

Looking for another Earth? Here are 300 million, maybe

'Air pollution increases risk of mortality from Covid'

'Air pollution increases risk of mortality from Covid'

North Korea bans smoking. Can Kim Jong Un quit, too?

North Korea bans smoking. Can Kim Jong Un quit, too?

 