Trump agrees for 'orderly transition on January 20'

After weeks of denying the victory of Democrat Joe Biden in the US presidential elections held in November 2020, President Donald Trump issued a statement on Twitter saying that an orderly transition will be done on January 20.

"Even though I totally disagree with the outcome of the election, and the facts bear me out, nevertheless there will be an orderly transition on January 20th. I have always said we would continue our fight to ensure that only legal votes were counted. While this represents the end of the greatest first term in presidential history, it’s only the beginning of our fight to Make America Great Again!" Trump's statement read.

Trump's remark comes after US Congress certified Joe Biden's victory in the US presidential elections 2020.

The statement was tweeted by Dan Scavino, White House Deputy Chief of Staff.

Trump has been trying unsuccessfully to challenge Biden's victory in US courts.

In an unprecedented 'assault' on US democracy, thousands of angry Trump supporters stormed at the US Capitol and clashed with police, resulting in casualties and multiple injuries and interrupting a constitutional process to affirm Joe Biden's victory in the presidential election.