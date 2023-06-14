Trump aide Walt Nauta pleads not guilty in secret documents case

Walt Nauta, an aide to former US President Donald Trump, pleaded not guilty on Tuesday in a case accusing Trump of mishandling classified documents after leaving office, the Associated Press reported.

The indictment alleges Trump conspired with Nauta to keep classified documents and hide them from a federal grand jury. Nauta had worked for Trump at the White House and continued to work for him at the former president's Mar-a-Lago resort.