Trump aide Nauta pleads not guilty in documents case

Trump aide Walt Nauta pleads not guilty in secret documents case

Nauta had worked for Trump at the White House and continued to work for him at the former president's Mar-a-Lago resort.

Reuters
Reuters, Washington,
  • Jun 14 2023, 01:13 ist
  • updated: Jun 14 2023, 01:13 ist
Walt Nauta and former US President Donald Trump. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Walt Nauta, an aide to former US President Donald Trump, pleaded not guilty on Tuesday in a case accusing Trump of mishandling classified documents after leaving office, the Associated Press reported.

The indictment alleges Trump conspired with Nauta to keep classified documents and hide them from a federal grand jury. Nauta had worked for Trump at the White House and continued to work for him at the former president's Mar-a-Lago resort. 

