Trump campaign sues to halt Pennsylvania from certifying Joe Biden's win

Trump sues to halt Pennsylvania certifying Biden win

Reuters
Reuters, Washington,
  • Nov 10 2020, 07:48 ist
  • updated: Nov 10 2020, 07:58 ist
Donald Trump. Credit: AFP/file photo.

US President Donald Trump's campaign on Monday filed a lawsuit in a Pennsylvania federal court, seeking an emergency injunction to stop state officials from certifying Joe Biden's victory in the state.

The lawsuit alleged Pennsylvania's mail-in voting system "lacked all of the hallmarks of transparency and verifiability that were present for in-person voters."

"Voters in Pennsylvania were held to different standards simply based on how they chose to cast their ballot, and we believe this two-tiered election system resulted in potentially fraudulent votes being counted without proper verification or oversight," Matt Morgan, Trump 2020 campaign general counsel, said in a statement.

The lawsuit was filed against Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar. Her office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The president, who has spent months trying to undermine the election results with unproven allegations of fraud, has pledged to go forward with a legal strategy that he hopes will overturn state results that gave Biden the win in Tuesday’s vote.

The Trump campaign and Republicans have brought numerous lawsuits over alleged election irregularities. Judges have already tossed cases in Georgia and Michigan.

Pennsylvania
United States
Donald Trump
Joe Biden
US Presidential Elections 2020

