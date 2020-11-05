Trump campaign sues to stop ballot count in Michigan

Trump campaign sues to stop ballot count in Michigan

It also demanded to review those ballots which were opened and counted "while we did not have meaningful access"

Reuters
Reuters, Washington,
  • Nov 05 2020, 07:57 ist
  • updated: Nov 05 2020, 07:57 ist
Democratic presidential challenger Joe Biden on November 4 neared the magic number of 270 electoral votes needed to win the White House with several battleground states still in play, as incumbent President Donald Trump challenged the vote count. Credit: AFP Photo

The campaign of President Donald Trump has filed a lawsuit in Michigan to stop the counting of ballots in the presidential election.

US Election 2020 Live Updates on DH

"We have filed suit today in the Michigan Court of Claims to halt counting until meaningful access has been granted. We also demand to review those ballots which were opened and counted while we did not have meaningful access," the campaign said in a statement. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Donald Trump
United States
US Presidential Elections 2020
Joe Biden
Democrats
Republicans
Michigan

What's Brewing

Will handshakes become history?

Will handshakes become history?

DH Toon | Free Press: Govt (One for the archives!)

DH Toon | Free Press: Govt (One for the archives!)

How astronauts vote from space?

How astronauts vote from space?

2020 should be the last time we vote like this

2020 should be the last time we vote like this

WhatsApp brings new tool to free up phone storage

WhatsApp brings new tool to free up phone storage

'Miracle' girl rescued 91 hours after Turkey earthquake

'Miracle' girl rescued 91 hours after Turkey earthquake

India loses Rs 13k cr a year due to illegal cigarettes

India loses Rs 13k cr a year due to illegal cigarettes

 