Trump claims 'major fraud' in polls, says will go to SC

Trump claims 'major fraud' being perpetrated; says he will fight election in Supreme Court

"Frankly we did win this election," Trump said in his address, claiming victory, despite not all votes being counted

PTI
PTI, Washington,
  • Nov 04 2020, 13:46 ist
  • updated: Nov 04 2020, 13:52 ist
US President Donald Trump. Credit: Reuters Photo

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday claimed that a "major fraud" is being perpetrated on the American people and said he will fight election in the Supreme Court, as the counting of votes were in progress in the battleground states.

"Frankly we did win this election," Trump claimed.

Trump, a Republican, is being challenged by Democratic Party's nominee Joe Biden.

"Millions and millions of people voted for us," Trump said in a speech at 2 am on Wednesday at the White House.

"A very sad group of people is trying to disenfranchise that group of people," he claimed.

"We were getting ready for a big celebration. We were winning everything. And all of a sudden it was just called off," he said.

A "major fraud” was being committed, the president said, without citing any evidence.

"This is a fraud on the American public. This is an embarrassment to our country," the republican leader said.

Trump said he would go to the Supreme Court as he wanted "all voting to stop."

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

United States
US Presidential Elections 2020
Donald Trump
Joe Biden

What's Brewing

'Wherever you are, be a Kannadiga'

'Wherever you are, be a Kannadiga'

WhatsApp brings new tool to free up phone storage

WhatsApp brings new tool to free up phone storage

DH Toon | Congress at its lowest tally in Rajya Sabha

DH Toon | Congress at its lowest tally in Rajya Sabha

'Miracle' girl rescued 91 hours after Turkey earthquake

'Miracle' girl rescued 91 hours after Turkey earthquake

'Change species names to honor indigenous peoples'

'Change species names to honor indigenous peoples'

 