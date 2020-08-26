Indian made US citizen at Republican Convention

Trump confers citizenship upon Indian at Republican National Convention, calls her a 'phenomenal success'

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 26 2020, 07:58 ist
  • updated: Aug 26 2020, 08:41 ist
Screenshot of the naturalisation ceremony where Sudha Narayanan was naturalised as US Citizen. Credit: CSPAN broadcast of RNC

In what seems like a first at a Republican National Convention, five immigrants were naturalised into American citizens. One of whom was an Indian immigrant, Sudha Sundari Narayanan.

In a short prepared speech, President Donald Trump introduced all those receiving citizenship. Sudha is a software developer, he said, adding that she was a "phenomenal success" who went to the US, 13 years ago.

Sudha and her husband are raising two children, he said, “the apples of your life right?” he asked her, to which said she smiled and said, yes.

 

 

 

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

United States
US Presidential Elections 2020
Donald Trump
Republican party

What's Brewing

A mutiny muted

A mutiny muted

Early childhood care in NEP: Slip between draft, policy

Early childhood care in NEP: Slip between draft, policy

The Lead: Exciting to play in IPL, says Karun Nair

The Lead: Exciting to play in IPL, says Karun Nair

Hold off 'Finger Lickin' for now: KFC to customers

Hold off 'Finger Lickin' for now: KFC to customers

 