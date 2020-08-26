Trump confers citizenship upon Indian at Republican National Convention, calls her a 'phenomenal success'

In what seems like a first at a Republican National Convention, five immigrants were naturalised into American citizens. One of whom was an Indian immigrant, Sudha Sundari Narayanan.

In a short prepared speech, President Donald Trump introduced all those receiving citizenship. Sudha is a software developer, he said, adding that she was a "phenomenal success" who went to the US, 13 years ago.

Sudha and her husband are raising two children, he said, “the apples of your life right?” he asked her, to which said she smiled and said, yes.