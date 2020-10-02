Donald Trump has mild symptoms, will remain on job

Trump has mild symptoms, will remain on job: White House Chief of Staff

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Oct 02 2020, 20:41 ist
  • updated: Oct 02 2020, 20:41 ist
US President Donald Trump. Credit: AFP Photo

US President Donald Trump has mild symptoms after testing positive for Covid-19 but he was expected to remain on the job, White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said on Friday.

"The American people can rest assured that we have a president that is not only on the job, will remain on the job and I'm optimistic that he'll have a very quick and speedy recovery," Meadows told reporters at the White House.

He said there would be updates on Trump's health later on Friday.

Donald Trump
US
Coronavirus
COVID-19
White House

