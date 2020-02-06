'Trump impeachment a 'colossal' mistake by Democrats'

Trump impeachment a 'colossal' mistake by Democrats: Top Republican

The Democratic Party's failed effort to impeach and remove President Donald Trump was a major political miscalculation likely to benefit Republicans, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Wednesday.

"Right now this is a political loser for them. They initiated it. They thought this was a great idea," McConnell told reporters after the Senate voted along party lines to acquit Trump of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

"At least for the short term, it has been a colossal political mistake," McConnell said.

