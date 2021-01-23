Trump impeachment trial to begin week of Feb 8: Schumer

Trump impeachment trial to begin week of February 8: Schumer

The schedule amounts to a two-week delay to allow the chamber to conduct normal business in the interim

The US Senate trial of former president Donald Trump will begin the second week of February after the article of impeachment is transmitted to the chamber early next week, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Friday.

"Once the briefs are drafted, presentation by the parties will commence the week of February 8," Schumer told colleagues on the Senate floor.

The schedule essentially amounts to a two-week delay, which will allow the chamber to conduct normal business in the interim, including confirmation votes on President Joe Biden's cabinet nominations and potential action on a massive coronavirus relief package.

