Trump lawyers Trusty, Rowley resign day after documents case indictment

Two lawyers representing former US President Donald Trump, who was federally indicted for illegally retaining classified documents, obstruction and other crimes, have resigned, according to a statement released Friday.
"This morning we tendered our resignations as counsel to President Trump, and we will no longer represent him on either the indicted case or the January 6 investigation," according to the joint statement from Jim Trusty and John Rowley.
