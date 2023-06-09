Trump lawyers Trusty, Rowley quit day after indictment

Trump lawyers Trusty, Rowley resign day after documents case indictment

They will no longer represent him on either the indicted case or the January 6 investigation

Reuters
Reuters, Washington,
  • Jun 09 2023, 21:38 ist
  • updated: Jun 09 2023, 21:38 ist
Former US President Donald Trump. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Two lawyers representing former US President Donald Trump, who was federally indicted for illegally retaining classified documents, obstruction and other crimes, have resigned, according to a statement released Friday.

Read | What happens next in the Trump documents case

"This morning we tendered our resignations as counsel to President Trump, and we will no longer represent him on either the indicted case or the January 6 investigation," according to the joint statement from Jim Trusty and John Rowley.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Donald Trump
US news
USA
World news

Related videos

What's Brewing

Inter Milan vs Man City: 3 key battles in CL final

Inter Milan vs Man City: 3 key battles in CL final

'Extreme weather killed 233 in India till Apr this yr'

'Extreme weather killed 233 in India till Apr this yr'

Time to use tech to allow overseas Indians to vote: CEC

Time to use tech to allow overseas Indians to vote: CEC

France hails 'backpack hero' who fought Annecy attacker

France hails 'backpack hero' who fought Annecy attacker

'Double happiness' drive: Big rubber ducks debut in HK

'Double happiness' drive: Big rubber ducks debut in HK

How climate change is fueling wildfires in US, Canada

How climate change is fueling wildfires in US, Canada

 