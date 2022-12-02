Trump Probe: Mar-a-Lago special master review halted

Trump Probe: Court halts Mar-a-Lago special master review

The decision by the three-judge panel represents a significant win for federal prosecutors

AP
AP, Washington,
  • Dec 02 2022, 07:31 ist
  • updated: Dec 02 2022, 07:31 ist
Donald Trump. Credit: AP File Photo

A federal appeals court on Thursday ended an independent review of documents seized from former President Donald Trump's Florida estate, removing a hurdle the Justice Department said had delayed its criminal investigation into the retention of top-secret government information.

The decision by the three-judge panel represents a significant win for federal prosecutors, clearing the way for them to use as part of their investigation the entire tranche of documents seized during an Aug 8 FBI search of Mar-a-Lago.

It also amounts to a sharp repudiation of arguments by Trump's lawyers, who for months had said that the former president was entitled to have a so-called “special master” conduct a neutral review of the thousands of documents taken from the property. 

US news
United States
Donald Trump
World news

