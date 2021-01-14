Trump responsible for riot but impeachment a 'mistake': McCarthy

The top Republican in the House of Representatives said Wednesday that Donald Trump "bears responsibility" for inciting a riot at the US Capitol, but warned that a hurried impeachment of the president would be inappropriate.

"I believe impeaching the president in such a short time frame would be a mistake" because the action would "further divide this nation," House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said in a floor speech an hour before a bipartisan majority was expected to impeach Trump for an unprecedented second time.

But he did acknowledge that Trump "bears responsibility for Wednesday's attack on Congress by mob riots," and that Congress should pass a "censure resolution" against the president, a public but largely symbolic condemnation.