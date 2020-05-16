Trump says considering making COVID-19 vaccine available free of charge

US President Donald Trump said on Friday he was looking at possibly making a coronavirus vaccine available free of charge.
"We're looking at that, actually," Trump said when asked by a reporter at the White House whether a vaccine would be free.
