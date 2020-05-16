Trump says considering making COVID-19 vaccine available free of charge

US mulling making COVID-19 vaccine available for free

Reuters
Reuters,
  • May 16 2020, 07:33 ist
  • updated: May 16 2020, 07:33 ist
US President Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump said on Friday he was looking at possibly making a coronavirus vaccine available free of charge.

"We're looking at that, actually," Trump said when asked by a reporter at the White House whether a vaccine would be free. 

