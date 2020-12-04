Trump says he will support a coronavirus relief bill

Trump says he will support a coronavirus relief bill

Kevin McCarthy said earlier on Thursday he is more optimistic that a coronavirus relief bill can get done in Congress

Reuters
Reuters, Washington,
  • Dec 04 2020, 01:25 ist
  • updated: Dec 04 2020, 01:25 ist
US President Donald Trump. Credit: AFP Photo

US President Donald Trump said on Thursday he would support a coronavirus relief bill, as lawmakers in Congress seek to hammer our an agreement to help Americans hit by the economic fallout of the deadly disease before the end of the year.

US House of Representative Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy said earlier on Thursday he is more optimistic that a coronavirus relief bill can get done in Congress now that the national election is over.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Donald Trump
United States

What's Brewing

Survivors remember Pearl Harbor at home amid Covid-19

Survivors remember Pearl Harbor at home amid Covid-19

'Greenland ice sheet faces irreversible melting'

'Greenland ice sheet faces irreversible melting'

US corporations are advancing their diversity targets

US corporations are advancing their diversity targets

Life lessons? This book answers 50 toughest questions

Life lessons? This book answers 50 toughest questions

When same-sex mating makes reproductive sense

When same-sex mating makes reproductive sense

'Moderna vaccine confers at least 3 months immunity'

'Moderna vaccine confers at least 3 months immunity'

Solapur ZP teacher bags $1-million Global Teacher Prize

Solapur ZP teacher bags $1-million Global Teacher Prize

 