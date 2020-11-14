Will 'do right thing' after all votes counted: Trump

Trump says he'll 'do the right thing' after all votes are counted, confidant says

Trump told him he would "do the right thing" when all the legitimate votes are counted

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Nov 14 2020, 00:42 ist
  • updated: Nov 14 2020, 00:42 ist
US President Donald Trump. Credit: AFP File Photo

US President Donald Trump on Friday said he was a "realist" who would follow the US Constitution after all legitimate votes were counted, but was waiting to see how U.S. states proceeded in certifying their final election results, a top confidant said.

Fox News correspondent Geraldo Rivera, in a post on Twitter and in an interview with the network, said Trump had called him earlier on Friday. The president was anxious about efforts in various states regarding vote counts after the election was called for his Democratic rival Joe Biden over the weekend.

Trump told him he would "do the right thing" when all the legitimate votes are counted, Rivera tweeted.

