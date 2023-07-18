Trump says he's a target in January 6 US Capitol riot investigation

Trump says he's a target in Jan 6 Capitol riot probe

This is a developing story.

DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 18 2023, 19:29 ist
  • updated: Jul 18 2023, 19:29 ist
Former USPresident and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump gestures as he speaks during the Turning Point Action Conference in West Palm Beach, Florida, US, July 15, 2023. Credit: Reuters Photo

Former US President Donald Trump said that he received a letter from the US Justice Department's special counsel, naming him as a target in the January 6 US Capitol riots investigation, AFP reported on Tuesday.

In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump said he was given four days to report to a grand jury, "which almost always means an Arrest and Indictment."

World news
United States
Donald Trump

