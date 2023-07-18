Trump says he's a target in January 6 US Capitol riot investigation

Former US President Donald Trump said that he received a letter from the US Justice Department's special counsel, naming him as a target in the January 6 US Capitol riots investigation, AFP reported on Tuesday.
In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump said he was given four days to report to a grand jury, "which almost always means an Arrest and Indictment."
This is a developing story.
More to follow.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Satwik-Chirag enter second round at Korea Open
China may launch crewed spacecraft as early as 2027
Wimbledon: Djokovic hit with fine for smashing racket
Vir Das announces world tour, to visit 33 countries
1st woman coach of English men's football team replaced
ISRO succeeds in Chandrayaan-3's 3rd orbit-raising move
Salman feels 'Bigg Boss' is an extension of his life
American sanctuary wants to import ghariyal from India