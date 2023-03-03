Trump seeks six-month delay in New York fraud case

Trump seeks six-month delay in New York fraud case

Trump's request was joined by the other defendants, including his children Donald Jr, Eric and Ivanka and the Trump Organization

Reuters
Reuters, New York,
  • Mar 03 2023, 20:20 ist
  • updated: Mar 03 2023, 20:20 ist
Former US president Donald Trump. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Donald Trump is seeking a six-month delay to meet deadlines for gathering evidence in the New York attorney general's fraud case against the former US president.

The request if granted would likely push back the scheduled Oct. 2 trial well into 2024, deep into that year's presidential campaign. Trump is seeking a second White House term.

In a Friday filing in a New York state court in Manhattan, Trump said "fundamental notions of fair play and due process" justified delaying Attorney General Letitia James' $250 million case.

He said a delay was justified by the "staggering" volume of material and dozens of potential witnesses to question, and that talks with James' office on an "amicable resolution" broke down.

Trump's request was joined by the other defendants, including his children Donald Jr, Eric and Ivanka and the Trump Organization.

James' office did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The defendants are seeking deadlines of Sept. 29 for fact discovery, Dec. 5 for expert witness discovery, and Dec. 8 to provide a certificate of readiness for trial.

James sued Trump and the other defendants in September over their alleged roles in a decade-long scheme to manipulate asset values and Trump's net worth to win better terms from banks and insurers.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Donald Trump
World news
US news
US
USA

What's Brewing

GNR, Arcitc Monkeys headlining Glastonbury with Elton

GNR, Arcitc Monkeys headlining Glastonbury with Elton

ChatGPT turns to manga in 'One Piece' author experiment

ChatGPT turns to manga in 'One Piece' author experiment

In Gulmarg's mountains, stray dogs accompany soldiers

In Gulmarg's mountains, stray dogs accompany soldiers

SpaceX Dragon crew enter International Space Station

SpaceX Dragon crew enter International Space Station

India to get its first foreign university campus

India to get its first foreign university campus

Woman scribe alleges harassment by Uber driver in Delhi

Woman scribe alleges harassment by Uber driver in Delhi

5 books celebrating strong Indian women

5 books celebrating strong Indian women

51% of world to be obese or overweight by 2035: Report

51% of world to be obese or overweight by 2035: Report

 