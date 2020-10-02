Trump to maintain presidential duties, says doctor

President Donald Trump is "well" and will continue to perform his duties "without disruption" while quarantining along with the first lady, after both tested positive for the coronavirus, the president's physician said Friday.

They "are both well at this time and they plan to remain home at the White House during their convalescence," doctor Sean Conley said in a statement.

"I expect the president to continue carrying out his duties without disruption while recovering."