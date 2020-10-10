'Trump will speak at a White House event on Saturday'

Trump will speak at a White House event on Saturday: CNN

Reuters
Reuters, Washington,
  • Oct 10 2020, 02:41 ist
  • updated: Oct 10 2020, 02:41 ist

President Donald Trump, who is infected with the coronavirus, will speak at an in-person event at the White House on Saturday, CNN said on Friday, citing unnamed White House officials.

It gave no details about the event.

Donald Trump
White House
United States
Coronavirus
COVID-19

