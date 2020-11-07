Trump's chief of staff tests postive for Covid-19: Report

President Donald Trump's chief of staff Mark Meadows has tested positive for Covid-19, CNN reported late Friday, citing two White House officials.
Meadows, 61, had told people he had coronavirus after the election, the report said, adding that it was unclear when he first tested positive.
Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Georgia could leave US Senate control unclear till Jan
Happy birthday Kamal Haasan: An artiste par excellence
DH Toon | Biden nears poll victory; Trump claims fraud
A letter to the US President, about the next 4 years
The greatest state of Pennsylvania. Also, not a state.
'Zoo monkeys prefer traffic noise to natural sounds'