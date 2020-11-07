Trump's chief of staff tests postive for Covid-19

Trump's chief of staff tests postive for Covid-19: Report

Meadows, 61, had told people he had coronavirus after the election

AFP
AFP, Washington,
  • Nov 07 2020, 10:24 ist
  • updated: Nov 07 2020, 10:24 ist
White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows. Credit: Reuters Photo

President Donald Trump's chief of staff Mark Meadows has tested positive for Covid-19, CNN reported late Friday, citing two White House officials.

Meadows, 61, had told people he had coronavirus after the election, the report said, adding that it was unclear when he first tested positive.

Donald Trump
United States
COVID-19
Coronavirus

