Trump's youngest son, Barron, tests negative for Covid

Trump's youngest son, Barron, tests negative for coronavirus -White House

Reuters
Reuters, Washington,
  • Oct 02 2020, 20:35 ist
  • updated: Oct 02 2020, 20:51 ist
In this file photo taken on August 18, 2019, US President Donald Trump (C) First Lady Melania Trump (R) and their son Barron Trump (L) return to the White House after two weeks spent at Trump's golf club in New Jersey. Credit: AFP.

President Donald Trump's youngest son, Barron Trump, has tested negative for Covid-19, the White House said on Friday after Trump announced that he and first lady Melania Trump had tested positive for the coronavirus.

“Barron tested negative and all precautions are being taken to ensure he’s kept safe and healthy," said Stephanie Grisham, chief of staff for Melania Trump. She said the first lady was doing well.

