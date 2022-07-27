Tunisia constitution approved with 94.6% of vote

Tunisia constitution approved with 94.6% of vote

The new charter will enshrine sweeping powers in the office of President Kais Saied

AFP
AFP, Tunis,
  • Jul 27 2022, 03:44 ist
  • updated: Jul 27 2022, 03:51 ist
Farouk Bouasker, President of the Independent High Authority for Elections, speaks during the announcement of the preliminary results of a referendum on a new constitution in Tunis. Credit: Reuters photo

A new Tunisian constitution was approved by 96.4 per cent of participants in a referendum, the head of the ISIE electoral commission said Tuesday, citing preliminary results.

Just over 2.6 million out of the country's 9.3 million voters backed the new draft, ISIE chief Farouk Bouasker told journalists in Tunis.

The new charter will enshrine sweeping powers in the office of President Kais Saied.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Tunisia
World news

What's Brewing

Buzz Aldrin's Apollo 11 jacket sold for $2.7 mn

Buzz Aldrin's Apollo 11 jacket sold for $2.7 mn

DH Toon | Issues drowned out by ruckus in Parliament

DH Toon | Issues drowned out by ruckus in Parliament

Polish institute classifies cats as invasive species

Polish institute classifies cats as invasive species

Study finds head impact-brain injury link

Study finds head impact-brain injury link

'Green madness' as dollars found at Argentina dump

'Green madness' as dollars found at Argentina dump

'One-rupee-doctor' Sushovan Bandyopadhyay dead at 84

'One-rupee-doctor' Sushovan Bandyopadhyay dead at 84

Firefighters tackle California wildfire amid heatwave

Firefighters tackle California wildfire amid heatwave

Christie's previews September sale of Indian art

Christie's previews September sale of Indian art

Making sense of the ongoing monkeypox outbreak

Making sense of the ongoing monkeypox outbreak

 