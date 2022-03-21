Tunisia train collision injures 95

A collision between two passenger trains injured 95 people on Monday morning in the south of the Tunisian capital, emergency services said.
"The injured were taken to hospitals and there were no deaths," civil defence spokesman Moez Triaa told AFP, adding that one train contained passengers, while the other was empty.
