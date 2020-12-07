Tunisian charged over fatal French church stabbings

The chief suspect in the fatal stabbings of three people in a church in the French city of Nice was charged on Monday with their murder, anti-terrorism prosecutors said.
Brahim Aouissaoui, a 21-year-old Tunisian national, was shot and seriously injured by police inside the basilica after the October 29 attack. He was charged after his condition in hospital improved, allowing police to question him.
