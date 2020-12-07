Tunisian charged over fatal French church stabbings

Tunisian charged over fatal French church stabbings

Brahim Aouissaoui, a 21-year-old Tunisian national, was shot and seriously injured by police inside the basilica after the October 29 attack

AFP
AFP, Paris,
  • Dec 07 2020, 21:34 ist
  • updated: Dec 07 2020, 21:34 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Getty Images

The chief suspect in the fatal stabbings of three people in a church in the French city of Nice was charged on Monday with their murder, anti-terrorism prosecutors said.

Brahim Aouissaoui, a 21-year-old Tunisian national, was shot and seriously injured by police inside the basilica after the October 29 attack. He was charged after his condition in hospital improved, allowing police to question him.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

France
Arrest
Stabbing

What's Brewing

Louvre Museum is offering a close-up with 'Mona Lisa'

Louvre Museum is offering a close-up with 'Mona Lisa'

‘Mank’ revives old charge against Orson Welles

‘Mank’ revives old charge against Orson Welles

Another month on a warming planet: Record-hot November

Another month on a warming planet: Record-hot November

New data gives best-ever map of the Milky Way

New data gives best-ever map of the Milky Way

Gwalior, Orchha, now under UNESCO world heritage cities

Gwalior, Orchha, now under UNESCO world heritage cities

California men take credit for Pine Mountain monolith

California men take credit for Pine Mountain monolith

 