Turkey in talks with nations on Covid-19 vaccine trials

Turkey in talks with Germany, China, Russia on coronavirus vaccine trials

Reuters
Reuters, Istanbul,
  • Aug 20 2020, 08:50 ist
  • updated: Aug 20 2020, 08:55 ist
Vials of a Covid-19 vaccine. Credit: Reuters

Turkey is in talks with Russia, Germany and China about conducting Phase 3 trials for coronavirus vaccines developed in those countries, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Wednesday.

Germany and China have applied to conduct the Phase 3 trials in Turkey and have presented pre-clinical trial results, while Ankara wants to see pre-clinical results from Russia before the trials, Koca said.

Speaking at a news conference in Ankara, he said there were 13 vaccines being developed in Turkey, three of which have gone beyond the animal testing phase.

For live updates on the coronavirus outbreak, click here

Turkey's coronavirus cases have been on the rise in recent weeks. On Wednesday, Turkey recorded 1,303 cases, the highest daily level since the end of June, according to official data.

A total of 2,53,108 Covid-19 cases have been recorded in the country. The number of those who have recovered stood at 2,33,915 as of Wednesday, while 6,039 have died.

Turkey mostly lifted a partial lockdown on June 1. For three weeks last month, new cases had hovered just under 1,000.

Ankara recently imposed fines for those who do not wear masks and maintain social distancing in public.

Turkey
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Coronavirus vaccine
Russia
China

