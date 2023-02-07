Turkey port fire rages after deadly quake

A frantic race was underway on Tuesday to find more survivors and help the injured as the death toll from the devastating earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria the previous day reached 4,600.
The toll is likely to climb as freezing weather and multiple aftershocks are hurting the rescue efforts — despite massive international assistance.
A large fire that broke out at a section of a port in an earthquake-stricken city in southeast Turkey is raging for a second day.
Track Turkey-Syria Earthquake Live updates: Rescuers race to find survivors as death toll crosses 5,000
Television images Tuesday showed thick black smoke rising from burning containers at Iskenderun Port on the Mediterranean Sea, in the city of Iskenderun.
Reports said the fire was caused by containers that toppled over during the powerful earthquake that struck southeast Turkey on Monday.
Turkey's state-run Anadolu Agency said a Turkish Coast Guard vessel was assisting efforts to extinguish the fire.
