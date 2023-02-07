Turkey port fire rages after deadly quake

Turkey port fire rages after deadly quake

The toll is likely to climb as freezing weather and multiple aftershocks are hurting the rescue efforts

AP
AP, Adana ,
  • Feb 07 2023, 15:04 ist
  • updated: Feb 07 2023, 15:04 ist
Black smoke seen at the Iskenderun port after an earthquake. Credit: Reuters Photo

A frantic race was underway on Tuesday to find more survivors and help the injured as the death toll from the devastating earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria the previous day reached 4,600.

The toll is likely to climb as freezing weather and multiple aftershocks are hurting the rescue efforts — despite massive international assistance.

A large fire that broke out at a section of a port in an earthquake-stricken city in southeast Turkey is raging for a second day.

Track Turkey-Syria Earthquake Live updates: Rescuers race to find survivors as death toll crosses 5,000

Television images Tuesday showed thick black smoke rising from burning containers at Iskenderun Port on the Mediterranean Sea, in the city of Iskenderun.

Reports said the fire was caused by containers that toppled over during the powerful earthquake that struck southeast Turkey on Monday.

Turkey's state-run Anadolu Agency said a Turkish Coast Guard vessel was assisting efforts to extinguish the fire.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Turkey
Turkey-Syria Earthquake
Syria
Earthquakes
Earthquake
natural disaster
Natural Disasters
World news

What's Brewing

Turkey quake: Why structures fell in 'pancake mode'

Turkey quake: Why structures fell in 'pancake mode'

Have a firm idea about films I want to do: Rahul Khanna

Have a firm idea about films I want to do: Rahul Khanna

Here’s how to help victims of the earthquake

Here’s how to help victims of the earthquake

Production, sale of khadi products take a hit in K'taka

Production, sale of khadi products take a hit in K'taka

Bengaluru hotel rooms sold out in busy February

Bengaluru hotel rooms sold out in busy February

Handloom tourism on cards to popularise Ilkal sarees

Handloom tourism on cards to popularise Ilkal sarees

DH Toon | SEBI's silence over Adani case speaks volumes

DH Toon | SEBI's silence over Adani case speaks volumes

‘I’m lucky’, says Salman Rushdie on surviving NY attack

‘I’m lucky’, says Salman Rushdie on surviving NY attack

Rishab Shetty says next 'Kantara' movie will be prequel

Rishab Shetty says next 'Kantara' movie will be prequel

 