Turkey says its jets struck Kurdish rebels in Iraq

Turkey says its jets struck Kurdish rebels in northern Iraq

AP
AP,
  • Jun 15 2020, 15:06 ist
  • updated: Jun 15 2020, 15:06 ist
Representative image. Credit: AFP Photo

Turkey's jets carried out new cross-border airstrikes on Monday targeting Turkish Kurdish rebels in northern Iraq, the Turkish Defence Ministry said.

Turkey frequently conducts aerial attacks against the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party, or PKK, which maintains bases in northern Iraq.

The latest operation, codenamed 'Operation Claw-Eagle', hit suspected PKK targets in several regions in Iraq's north, including Sinjar, according to a tweet from the military, which claimed 81 PKK targets were struck, including shelters and caves.

The ministry said the jets took maximum care not to harms civilians and returned to their bases safely. There was no immediate statement from the PKK, which has waged a more than three-decade-old insurgency in southeastern Turkey.

There was also no immediate comment from Baghdad or northern Iraq's semi-autonomous Kurdish region.

The PKK is considered a terror organization by Turkey, the United States and the European Union. The conflict has led to the loss of tens of thousands lives since it started in 1984. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Turkey
Iraq

What's Brewing

Tharoor reacts to video, sends internet into a frenzy

Tharoor reacts to video, sends internet into a frenzy

Another police killing of a black man stokes US tension

Another police killing of a black man stokes US tension

Sushant Singh Rajput's list of 50 dreams

Sushant Singh Rajput's list of 50 dreams

Off The Record - June 15, 2020

Off The Record - June 15, 2020

Need bit more human contact? So do London Zoo gorillas

Need bit more human contact? So do London Zoo gorillas

From Guru Dutt to Rajput: Suicides in Indian cinema

From Guru Dutt to Rajput: Suicides in Indian cinema

 