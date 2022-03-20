Turkey says Russia, Ukraine getting closer to agreement

Turkey says Russia and Ukraine getting closer to agreement on 'critical' issues

Reuters
Reuters, Istanbul,
  • Mar 20 2022, 14:24 ist
  • updated: Mar 20 2022, 14:24 ist
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu file photo. Credit: Reuters Photo

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told Hurriyet daily on Sunday that Russia and Ukraine were getting closer to an agreement on "critical" issues and have nearly agreed on some subjects.

Cavusoglu also said that he was hopeful for a ceasefire if the two sides do not take a step back from the progress they have made towards an agreement.

Russia
Ukraine
Turkey
Russia-Ukraine crisis
World news

