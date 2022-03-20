Turkey says Russia and Ukraine getting closer to agreement on 'critical' issues

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told Hurriyet daily on Sunday that Russia and Ukraine were getting closer to an agreement on "critical" issues and have nearly agreed on some subjects.
Cavusoglu also said that he was hopeful for a ceasefire if the two sides do not take a step back from the progress they have made towards an agreement.
