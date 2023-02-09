Turkey, Syria quake could cost $4 bn: Fitch

More than 17,500 people have died so far in the 7.8-magnitude earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria on Monday

  Feb 09 2023
  updated: Feb 09 2023
People check damaged buildings after the earthquakes in Malatya. Credit: IANS via Xinhua

The earthquake that has devastated Turkey and Syria could cause economic losses exceeding $4 billion, ratings agency Fitch said on Thursday.

More than 17,500 people have died so far in the 7.8-magnitude earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria on Monday, and the toll is expected to rise as rescuers comb the rubble for survivors.

"Economic losses are hard to estimate as the situation is evolving, but they appear likely to exceed" $2 billion and could reach $4 billion "or more", Fitch Ratings said.

Insured losses will be much lower, possibly around $1 billion, due to low insurance coverage in the area, it added.

Turkey-Syria Earthquake
World news
Earthquake
Turkey
Syria

