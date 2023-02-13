Turkey: Child rescued from rubble 178 hrs after quake

Turkey: Young girl rescued from rubble 178 hours after quake

Rescuers were also reportedly close to reaching her older sister

Reuters
Reuters, Istanbul,
  • Feb 13 2023, 19:22 ist
  • updated: Feb 13 2023, 19:22 ist
Aftermath of Turkey earthquake. Credit: Reuters Photo

A young girl named Miray was rescued from the rubble of an apartment block in the southern Turkish city of Adiyaman on Monday, 178 hours after a devastating earthquake shook the region, a minister and media reports said.

Read | NDRF's sniffer dogs help save minor trapped under debris in Turkey's Nurdağı

Broadcaster CNN Turk said the girl was six years old and that rescuers were also close to reaching her older sister. Turkish Transport Minister Adil Karaismailoglu had earlier said she was four years old.

Turkey
Turkey-Syria Earthquake
World news

