Turkey: Young girl rescued from rubble 178 hours after quake

A young girl named Miray was rescued from the rubble of an apartment block in the southern Turkish city of Adiyaman on Monday, 178 hours after a devastating earthquake shook the region, a minister and media reports said.
Read | NDRF's sniffer dogs help save minor trapped under debris in Turkey's Nurdağı
Broadcaster CNN Turk said the girl was six years old and that rescuers were also close to reaching her older sister. Turkish Transport Minister Adil Karaismailoglu had earlier said she was four years old.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Marginalised persons part of Delhi's first Lok Adalat
Dubai's re-launches flying taxi plan, takeoff by 2026
UP farmers come up with edible millet 'kulhads'
PM Narendra Modi inaugurates Aero India 2023; see pics
Sidharth & Kiara's starry reception in Mumbai
Quad partners can boost India’s biomanufacturing policy
Sid-Kiara host wedding reception for Bollywood friends
What we know about mysterious objects downed by US