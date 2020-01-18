Turkish hackers target Greek government websites, stock exchange

Turkish hackers claimed Friday to have hijacked for more than 90 minutes the official websites of the Greek parliament, the foreign affairs and economy ministries, as well as the country's stock exchange.

On their Facebook page, the hackers' group, Anka Neferler Tim, justified their action by saying that "Greece is threatening Turkey in the Aegean Sea and in the eastern Mediterranean. And now it's threatening the conference on Libya".

The hacking came as Libyan military strongman Khalifa Haftar held talks in Athens, two days ahead of a peace conference in Berlin, which he and the head of Tripoli's UN-recognised government, Fayez al-Sarraj, are expected to attend.

Ankara is providing military support for the government of Sarraj and has announced it is sending troops to Libya to help push back attacks by Haftar's forces.

The Greek government has not been invited to the conference in Berlin, which is aimed at kickstarting a peace process in Libya under the aegis of the United Nations.

But two days before the conference, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis met with Haftar, whom he urged to "maintain the constructive stance in Berlin".