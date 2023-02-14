Turkiye earthquake survivors seek hot meals as rescues wane

Thousands left homeless by a massive earthquake that struck Turkiye and Syria a week ago packed into crowded tents or lined up in the streets Monday for hot meals as the desperate search for survivors entered what was likely its last hours.

Thousands of rescue teams, including Turkish coal miners and experts aided by sniffer dogs and thermal cameras, were searching pulverized apartment blocks for signs of life.

In southern Hatay province, rescuers cheered and clapped as a 13-year-old boy identified only by his first name, Kaan, was pulled from the rubble.

Stories of near-miraculous rescues have flooded the airwaves in recent days, including many that were broadcast live on Turkish television and beamed around the world.

But tens of thousands of dead have been found during the same period.

Experts say the window for such rescues has nearly closed, given the length of time that has passed, the fact that temperatures have fallen to minus 6 degrees Celsius (21 degrees Fahrenheit) and the severity of the building collapses.

The 7.8 magnitude earthquake and its aftershocks struck southeastern Turkiye and northern Syria on Feb. 6, reducing huge swaths of towns and cities to fragments of concrete and twisted metal.

The death toll has surpassed 35,000.

In some areas, search teams placed signs that read “ses yok” or “no sound” in front of buildings they had inspected for signs of life, HaberTurk television reported.

Associated Press journalists in Adiyaman saw a sign painted on a concrete slab in front of wreckage indicating that an expert had inspected it.

In Antakya, people left signs near rubble with their phone numbers on them, asking crews to contact them if they find bodies.

The Turkish Enterprise and Business Confederation, a non-governmental business organisation, estimated the quake's financial damage in Turkiye alone at $84.1 billion.

Calculated using a statistical comparison with a similarly devastating 1999 quake, the figure was considerably higher than any official estimates so far.

Senior United Nations officials conceded that help to quake victims in Syria had been too slow, and Turkiye on Monday offered to open a second border crossing to assist the international effort.

The U.N. Security Council scheduled a closed meeting on the quake's effect on Syria for Monday afternoon.

Some 100 kilometers (62 miles) from the epicenter, almost no houses were left standing in the village of Polat, where residents salvaged refrigerators, washing machines and other goods from wrecked homes.

Not enough tents have arrived for the homeless, said survivor Zehra Kurukafa, forcing families to share the tents that are available.

“We sleep in the mud, all together with two, three, even four families,” Kurukafa said.

Turkish authorities said Monday that more than 150,000 survivors have been moved to shelters outside the affected provinces.

In the city of Adiyaman, Musa Bozkurt waited for a vehicle to bring him and others to western Turkiye.

“We're going away, but we have no idea what will happen when we get there,” said the 25-year-old.

"We have no goal. Even if there was (a plan), what good will it be after this hour? I no longer have my father or my uncle. What do I have left?”

But Fuat Ekinci, a 55-year-old farmer, was reluctant to leave his home for western Turkiye despite the destruction, saying he didn't have the means to live elsewhere and had fields that need to be tended.

“Those who have the means are leaving, but we're poor,” he said.

“The government says, go and live there a month or two. How do I leave my home? My fields are here, this is my home, how do I leave it behind?”

Volunteers from across Turkiye have mobilised to help millions of survivors, including a group of chefs and restaurant owners who served traditional food such as beans and rice and lentil soup to survivors who lined up in the streets of downtown Adiyaman.

Damage included heritage sites in places such as Antakya, on the southern coast of Turkiye, an important ancient port and early center of Christianity historically known as Antioch.

Greek Orthodox churches in the region have started charity drives to assist the relief effort and raise funds to rebuild or repair churches.

Meanwhile, rescue workers, including coal miners who secured salvage tunnels with wooden supports, found a woman alive Monday in the wreckage of a five-story building in Turkiye's Gaziantep province.

Syrian authorities said a newborn whose mother gave birth while trapped under the rubble of their home was doing well.

The baby, Aya, was found hours after the quake, still connected by the umbilical cord to her mother, who was dead.

She is being breastfed by the wife of the director of the hospital where she is being treated.

Such tales have given many hope, but Eduardo Reinoso Angulo, a professor at the Institute of Engineering at the National Autonomous University of Mexico, said the likelihood of finding people alive was “very, very small now.”

David Alexander, a professor of emergency planning and management at University College London, agreed. But he added that the odds were not very good to begin with.

Many of the buildings were so poorly constructed that they collapsed into very small pieces, leaving very few spaces large enough for people to survive in, Alexander said.

“If a frame building of some kind goes over, generally speaking we do find open spaces in a heap of rubble where we can tunnel in,“ Alexander said.

“Looking at some of these photographs from Turkiye and from Syria, there just aren't the spaces.”

Wintery conditions further reduce the window for survival.

In the cold, the body shivers to keep warm, but that burns a lot of calories, meaning that people also deprived of food will die more quickly, said Dr. Stephanie Lareau, a professor of emergency medicine at Virginia Tech.

Many in Turkiye blame faulty construction for the vast devastation, and authorities have begun targeting contractors allegedly linked with buildings that collapsed.

Turkiye has introduced construction codes that meet earthquake-engineering standards, but experts say the codes are rarely enforced.

As the scale of the disaster has come into view, sorrow and disbelief have turned to rage over the sense there has been an ineffective response. That anger could be a political problem for Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who faces a tough reelection battle in May.

Turkiye's death toll has exceeded 31,000.

Deaths in Syria, split between rebel-held areas and government-held areas, have risen beyond 3,500, although those reported by the government haven't been updated in days.

Syrian President Bashar Assad on Friday urged the international community to help the country rebuild during a meeting with the latest senior U.N. official to visit Damascus following the quake, state media reported.

Assad also said it was necessary for aid to be delivered to all parts of Syria “including areas under occupation and those under the control of armed terrorist groups,” in reference to northwestern Syria, which is under the control of Turkish-backed groups and al-Qaeda-linked militants.

U.N. Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Martin Griffiths, who said Sunday that the international community had failed to provide aid, said Monday that the U.N. has started offering assistance to rebel-held areas, according to state media.

In the Syrian capital of Damascus, the U.N. special envoy for Syria, Geir Pedersen, told reporters Monday that “troubles” regarding the flow of aid to Syria's rebel-held northwest are “being corrected.”