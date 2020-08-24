Twin explosions kill 4 people, wound soldiers in southern Philippines

2 explosions kill 4 people in southern Philippines

  • Aug 24 2020, 13:37 ist
Military personnel stretcher away some of the victims after an improvised bomb exploded next to a military vehicle in the town of Jolo, Sulu province on the southern island of Mindanao in Philippines. Credit: AFP Photo

Twin explosions killed at least four people and wounded more than a dozen soldiers in a town on a restive island in the southern Philippines on Monday, media and a military source said.

One blast took place around noon and another followed about an hour later in Jolo, the main town on Jolo island, a militarised stronghold of the Abu Sayyaf, a militant group that has pledged allegiance to Islamic State.

An initial military report said one of the blasts was caused by a homemade bomb on a motorcycle, said an army source, who could not be named because he was not authorised to speak to media. The source said 17 soldiers were wounded.

ABS-CBN news reported that the blasts took place in two separate locations, one of which was close to military vehicles. There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

