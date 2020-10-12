Twitter flags Donald Trump tweet for violating its Covid-19 rules

Twitter Inc on Sunday flagged a tweet by the US President Donald Trump, in which he claimed he was immune to the coronavirus, for violating company's rules about spreading misleading and potentially harmful information related to the Covid-19.

"A total and complete sign off from White House Doctors yesterday. That means I can't get it (immune), and can't give it. Very nice to know!!!" Trump said in a tweet, which has now been flagged by Twitter with a disclaimer.