Twitter labels tweets from Russian state media outlets

IANS
IANS, Moscow,
  • Mar 01 2022, 10:12 ist
  • updated: Mar 01 2022, 10:12 ist
Credit: AFP Photo

Micro-blogging site Twitter is now adding prominent labels to tweets from Russian state media outlets as it tries to limit the publications' reach on its platform.

"Today, we are adding labels to Tweets that share links to Russian state-affiliated media websites and are taking steps to significantly reduce the circulation of this content on Twitter," Yoel Roth, the company's head for site integrity tweeted.

"We will roll out these labels to other state-affiliated media outlets in the coming weeks," Roth added.

Roth mentioned that as people look for credible information on Twitter regarding the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Twitter understands and takes its role seriously.

"Our product should make it easy to understand who's behind the content you see, and what their motivations and intentions are," Roth said.

Roth said that the micro-blogging site has seen more than 45,000 tweets a day sharing links to Russian state-affiliated media outlets.

"While we have labelled the accounts of hundreds of global state media outlets for years, Tweets sharing their content lacked visible context," Roth wrote.

Twitter
Russia
Ukraine
Social media
World news

